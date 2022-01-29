BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after acquiring an additional 84,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $9.04 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

