United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $200.90 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,634,066. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

