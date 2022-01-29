Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $463.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.92.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

