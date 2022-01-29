Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,402 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.