Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,107 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 11.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,145,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,368 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

