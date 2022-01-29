Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

