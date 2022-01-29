Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.29.

GL opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

