Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.85.

FANG stock opened at $128.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $134.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $281,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 297,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

