Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

GL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.29.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after buying an additional 354,456 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after buying an additional 271,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after purchasing an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 17.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

