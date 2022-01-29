Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 33.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $90.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

