Citigroup Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 5,436.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,542 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NETSTREIT by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NETSTREIT by 6,465.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $22.28 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $882.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

