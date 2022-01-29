Citigroup Inc. Sells 28,233 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,623,304 shares of company stock valued at $41,044,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

ATEN opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

