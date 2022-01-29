Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Prothena by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prothena by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Prothena by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,610 in the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

