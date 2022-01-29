Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $76,000 in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

CERS stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $866.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.41.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $670,187.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,800 shares of company stock worth $2,173,500. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

