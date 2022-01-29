7,021 Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 479,041 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 313,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 274,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 217,651 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

DTIL stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.48. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.