O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 210.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 12.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.