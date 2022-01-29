O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 780 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. FMR LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $94,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.