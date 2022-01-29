Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Colliers International Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $140.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $150.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

