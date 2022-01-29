O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $99,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,021 shares of company stock worth $648,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

