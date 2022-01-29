Creative Planning Sells 2,020 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

