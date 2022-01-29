BlackRock Inc. Has $215.35 Million Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $215,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $102.39.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 and sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.