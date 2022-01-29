Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $94.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.77 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

