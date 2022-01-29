Wells Fargo & Company Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $184.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.57.

MMM opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $160.54 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 63,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

