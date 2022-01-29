BlackRock Inc. Has $221.58 Million Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,854,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 187,710 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kraton worth $221,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kraton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,810,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.15. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

