Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PC Connection by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,341 shares of company stock worth $1,448,739. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

