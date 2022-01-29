Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,972 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 89.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,911,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,985,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

