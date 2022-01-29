Truist Financial Corp Has $126,000 Stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,457 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in MultiPlan by 25.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

