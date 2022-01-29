American Century Companies Inc. Buys 10,580 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,509,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 290,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.17.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $317.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $238.55 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

