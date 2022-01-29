FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,772,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $42.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

