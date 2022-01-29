American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 61,356 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 421.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 13.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,961,000 after acquiring an additional 146,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,579 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

