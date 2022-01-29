Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 221,875 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $7,852,156.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $34.88 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,676,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.