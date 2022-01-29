I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 4%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 25,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 760,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

