I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 4%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 25,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 760,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
