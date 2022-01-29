Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 8.3%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 30.53 and last traded at 30.64. 374,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,435,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at 33.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 41.54.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

