The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Trading 7.6% Higher After Strong Earnings

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $121.75 and last traded at $119.89. 131,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,049,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.47.

The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.30.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.12.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.