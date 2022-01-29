MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 502,180 shares.The stock last traded at $14.07 and had previously closed at $14.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.52 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $37,579,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $21,661,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

