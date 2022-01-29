MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 502,180 shares.The stock last traded at $14.07 and had previously closed at $14.27.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.52 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $37,579,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $21,661,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
