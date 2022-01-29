Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 190,752 shares.The stock last traded at $255.77 and had previously closed at $249.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.35 and a 200 day moving average of $255.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $117,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

