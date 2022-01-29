iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 4,076.0% in January

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a growth of 4,076.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 247.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

