Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ANZUU opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,956,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

