Credit Suisse Group Cuts Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $14.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COOK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Traeger stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

