Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

POWI stock opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

