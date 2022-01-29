Creative Planning Invests $272,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,125,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

