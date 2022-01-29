Creative Planning Lowers Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 277.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.52 and a one year high of $314.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

