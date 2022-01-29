Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

