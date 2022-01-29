Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 442.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 269,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,994,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $52.08 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

