HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $84,170.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $512.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

