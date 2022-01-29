PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Mizuho

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.10.

PPL stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. PPL has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

