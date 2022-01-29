Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

TPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $649.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.