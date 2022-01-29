KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Down to $380.60

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $380.60, but opened at $372.05. KLA shares last traded at $368.63, with a volume of 15,064 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.27 and its 200 day moving average is $369.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

