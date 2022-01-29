Insider Selling: Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Insider Sells $103,434.80 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZY opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. Zymergen Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Cowen began coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zymergen by 99.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

