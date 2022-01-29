Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the company will earn $7.77 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ABG opened at $156.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day moving average of $181.77. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $137.96 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,181,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

